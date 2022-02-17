Minneapolis ex-police officer trusted colleague's use of knee in deadly Floyd arrest

Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, testified on Wednesday that he trusted his ex-colleague Derek Chauvin knew what he was doing by kneeling on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a deadly 2020 arrest. One of his co-defendants, J. Alexander Kueng, later told the jury that he was a rookie cop on probation when arresting Floyd. He testified that police training had drilled into him a deeply hierarchical culture where the authority of senior officers such as Chauvin was never to be questioned.

In his second day testifying in his own defense in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Thao repeatedly said he assumed Floyd must be fine and not in need of medical intervention during the roadside arrest on May 25, 2020, because Chauvin was an experienced police officer. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murdering Floyd in a separate state trial last year, and later pleaded guilty to the federal charges of violating Floyd's rights. The killing was captured on a widely seen cellphone video that also shows Thao stood nearby keeping increasingly alarmed bystanders up on the sidewalk while Kueng and Lane pin down Floyd's legs.

A federal prosecutor, LeeAnn Bell, asked Thao in cross-examination why he did not agree to shouted demands from bystanders, including an off-duty city firefighter, for officers to get off Floyd after he was unconscious and to check his pulse. "I don't take orders from them," he said of bystanders, saying instead he deferred to Chauvin's authority. "I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out."

Thao, a 36-year-old Asian-American, is accused along with Kueng and Thomas Lane of willfully violating Floyd's right to receive medical care as he lay dying, unable to properly breathe face down beneath Chauvin's knee. Thao and Kueng face a second count of depriving Floyd of his rights in their roles as government officials by failing to stop Chauvin's use of excessive force. In later questioning by his defense lawyer Robert Paule, Thao said he had confirmed with colleagues that an ambulance was on its way and they were waiting for emergency medical services (EMS) to provide care the officers could not provide. He said he feared Floyd could be having a dangerous, even violent, reaction to a drug overdose.

"To save his life we needed to hold him down for medical personnel," Thao said. After Thao rested his defense case, Kueng, a 28-year-old Minneapolis native who described himself as mixed race, testified that he had received minimal police training on either the duty to intervene or the dangers of not moving a handcuffed prone person onto their side.

He said he had been trained that an officer should intervene with a colleague when "you see something obviously wrong," saying the examples he had been given were an "officer kicking, punching or hitting a handcuffed subject, typically in the face." Kueng can later be seen on a body-worn camera video telling Chauvin he cannot find Floyd's pulse after Floyd has stopped moving, but he testified on Wednesday he mistakenly believed Floyd was still breathing when the ambulance arrived.

