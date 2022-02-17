Responsibility for citizen's safety is of Delhi Police, says Rakesh Asthana on 75th Raising Day

On the occasion of the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana lauded the police force for their work and said that the responsibility of the safety of the citizens here is of the Delhi Police. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated newly constructed Delhi Police buildings, smart card arms licence and arms mobile app in presence of Police Commissioner of Delhi Rakesh Asthana.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana during the inauguration of the newly constructed DCP office said, "Delhi is the national capital of the country and the responsibility of the safety of the citizens is of the Delhi Police. Being the police of the capital, every section of the society has a lot of expectations from the Delhi Police. And to live up to these expectations, the police need modern facilities, a well-equipped workplace, a better environment and residential accommodation. The availability of which not only increases the enthusiasm of the police officers and personnel but also improves the quality of work." Asthana highlighted that many new districts and police stations have been created for the Delhi Police.

"In view of the increasing responsibilities of Delhi, in the last few years, many new districts and police stations have been created in Delhi Police including Rohini district. These districts and police stations did not have their designated buildings, either they were working in chaotic buildings or rented buildings. New buildings of Deputy Commissioner of Police of Rohini and Dwarka have been constructed and new buildings of Police Stations in Shahdara and Pandav Nagar have also been constructed," Asthana added. The police commissioner further recalled that Delhi Police is the first police organisation in the country to introduce a 'Smart Card Arms Licence'.

Under the Digital India campaign of the government of India, Delhi Police has been making every effort to reach its various borders to the citizens in a simple way through technology. "In this direction, the licencing unit of Delhi Police on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of 75th anniversary of independence day has been decided to replace the existing Arms License Book with a smart card for the citizens of Delhi. Delhi Police is the first police organisation in the country to introduce a smart card arms licence. Shastra Mobile app will help the Smart Card Arms License to beat officers in the verification of guarantors which will lead to effective policing. This smart card is technically secure and easy to handle and can be self-printed without any third-party intervention," Asthana said. (ANI)

