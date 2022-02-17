Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate expected to hold procedural vote on stopgap spending bill on Thursday

The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on a stop-gap funding bill on Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday. The spending bill would keep the federal government running through March 11, avoiding a potential partial shutdown.

Private equity founder gets 15 months in prison in U.S. college scandal

A private equity financier was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in prison for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by conspiring to pay bribes to secure spots for his children at top schools. The sentence imposed on John Wilson, the founder of Hyannis Port Capital, was the longest that any of the dozens of parents, coaches and other defendants charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal have received to date.

U.S. sues Missouri over law reining in federal gun laws

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent Missouri from enforcing a state law that aims to invalidate many federal firearms laws. Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into law in June, prohibits local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws.

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. "But it is truly rare for a party to publicly disagree with statements submitted by his own attorneys in a signed pleading -- let alone one day after the pleading was filed."

Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in turkey flock

Testing confirmed a highly lethal form of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Kentucky, the state said on Wednesday, expanding outbreaks in the U.S. poultry sector. Kentucky on Monday identified the turkeys in Webster County as a suspected outbreak. Highly pathogenic avian flu has also been confirmed in turkeys in Indiana and a commercial chicken flock in Kentucky.

Florida House expected to pass ban on abortion after 15 weeks

Florida's House of Representatives is expected on Wednesday to pass a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a measure multiple Republican-led states are pushing as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of such limits. Florida's move would significantly reduce access to late-term abortions for women across the U.S. Southeast, many of whom travel hundreds of miles to end pregnancies there because of stricter abortion laws in surrounding states.

Sarah Palin jurors received push notifications judge would dismiss case -court filing

Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times received phone notifications that the judge had decided to dismiss the case regardless of their verdict before their deliberations had ended, a court filing showed on Wednesday. The case highlights the increasing difficulty for jurors to avoid media coverage of high-profile cases, and could provide Palin, a former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate, with grounds to appeal or to seek to have the verdict overturned, legal experts told Reuters.

Fauci says time to start 'inching' back toward normality

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it is time for the United States to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from COVID-19. In an interview with Reuters, Fauci said U.S. states are facing tough choices in their efforts to balance the need to protect their citizens from infections and the growing fatigue with a pandemic that has dragged into its third year.

Jared Kushner ally pardoned by Trump pleads guilty to attempting to spy on ex-wife

Ken Kurson, a former editor of the New York Observer newspaper who was pardoned in January 2021 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges after being accused of spying on his former wife by accessing her computer. The 53-year-old Kurson entered his plea before state Supreme Court Justice Josh Hanshaft in Manhattan, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Texas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a government mandate requiring that masks be worn at U.S. airports and on airplanes and other transit modes. Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne, a Texas Republican, jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transit mask rules, which have been in place since February 2021, the month after U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)