EU launches summit reset with Africa after pandemic pause

The EU will welcome more than 40 African leaders to Brussels on Thursday in an effort to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads, and where many felt let down by Europe's COVID-19 vaccines rollout. The European Union will offer several packages of support at the summit to bolster health, education and stability in Africa, and will pledge half of a new 300 billion euro investment drive launched to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Mexico border city auto workers gear up for union vote in trade deal test

Two years after workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant began a campaign to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages, they will get a chance next week to elect a new group to represent them. Tridonex's unlisted U.S. parent Cardone faced U.S. government scrutiny last year in one of the first labor complaints under a new regional trade deal after workers said they were being denied the right to freely select their union.

U.S. warns against Russian false claims being used as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The United States warned on Wednesday that Russia could use false claims about the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region, including reports of mass graves and allegations of chemical weapons production, to justify an invasion of the former Soviet republic. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was yet to see signs Russia was de-escalating tensions on its border with Ukraine. Concern over a potential Russian invasion has not diminished and Russian forces were in fact moving into "fighting positions," he said, despite Moscow's assertion that it was moving some troops back to their bases.

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil's October election -poll

Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead has narrowed to 9 points from 14 in one month, but he would still win a second-round runoff soundly if Brazil's election were held today, according to a new poll published on Wednesday.

Lula is expected to challenge far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the October vote. Both men are already in campaign mode, although neither has declared his candidacy.

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as "extremely serious" as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression.

Israel carries out missile strike over south of Syria's Damascus -defense ministry

Israel carried out on Wednesday a strike using several surface-to-surface missiles from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights targeting points south of Damascus, Syria's capital, which resulted in some material damage, the Syrian defense ministry said on Facebook citing a military source.

Decision on Iran nuclear deal days away, ball in Tehran's court - France

France on Wednesday said a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice while Tehran called on Western powers to be "realistic." Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the tattered agreement resumed last week after a 10-day hiatus and officials from the other parties to the accord -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- have shuttled between the two sides as they seek to close gaps.

Canada police say they will take city Ottawa back, gov't blames extremists

Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday started warning truck drivers blockading the downtown core that they should depart or face arrest, part of a promised crackdown to end a three-week-old protest over COVID restrictions. Later, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell vowed "to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space" in "coming days", adding "it will take time to do this right".

West warns Russia is moving troops towards, not away from, Ukraine

Russia's military build-up near the Ukrainian border is continuing, the United States warned on Wednesday as Estonia said battle groups were approaching ahead of a likely attack to occupy "key terrain", despite Moscow's insistence of a pullback.

There have been sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine’s borders, Britain's defence intelligence chief Jim Hockenhull said in a rare public statement.

Ukraine asks U.N. Security Council to discuss Russian bid to recognize separatists

Ukraine has asked the United Nations Security Council to discuss on Thursday a bid by Russia's parliament to recognize self-proclaimed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The 15-member council was already due to meet on Ukraine's crisis and discuss the Minsk agreements, which it endorsed in 2015, that are designed to end the separatist war. The meeting comes amid high tensions after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, though Russia denies planning an attack.

