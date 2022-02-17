Left Menu

Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel patrol snow-bound area at 15,000 ft in sub-zero temperatures

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:15 IST
Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel patrol snow-bound area at 15,000 ft in sub-zero temperatures
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet (Pic Credit: ITBP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas. In the video shared by ITBP on Twitter, many soldiers were seen following each other with the help of ropes.

In the video, it could be seen that ITBP personnel are carrying weapons on their shoulders and are moving forward with a stick in their hand. It is clearly visible in the video that the depth of the snow is up to the knees of the soldiers, due to which the soldiers are facing difficulty in moving forward but they are seen moving forward without any interval.

Seeing the video of soldiers patrolling a snowy area at an altitude of 15,000 feet, people are saluting their courage. "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going. Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas," ITBP captioned the video shared on Twitter.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging upto 18,800 feet. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal operations and other Internal Security duties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022