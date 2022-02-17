Japan PM Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:20 IST
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a phone conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.
No further details were immediately available.
Western nations warned on Wednesday that there is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
