Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Gull-free dining thanks to patrol dogs at Sydney Opera House; In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: Gull-free dining thanks to patrol dogs at Sydney Opera House; In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Gull-free dining thanks to patrol dogs at Sydney Opera House

For many, a table at Sydney's Opera Bar overlooking the blue water of its world-famous harbor is prime real estate during the summer. But seagulls swooping in to pick at meals forced the bar's administrators to enlist trained dogs to ensure patrons enjoy themselves at the venue trying to recover after COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Cynthia Ceballos' celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Peru's capital Lima was not about her own love life: it was about the marriage of two of her small fluffy white dogs.

Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos' dogs were the winners of Lima's MatriCan - a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog" - a local competition that celebrates Valentine's Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022