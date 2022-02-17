Odd News Roundup: Gull-free dining thanks to patrol dogs at Sydney Opera House; In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Gull-free dining thanks to patrol dogs at Sydney Opera House

For many, a table at Sydney's Opera Bar overlooking the blue water of its world-famous harbor is prime real estate during the summer. But seagulls swooping in to pick at meals forced the bar's administrators to enlist trained dogs to ensure patrons enjoy themselves at the venue trying to recover after COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Cynthia Ceballos' celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Peru's capital Lima was not about her own love life: it was about the marriage of two of her small fluffy white dogs.

Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos' dogs were the winners of Lima's MatriCan - a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog" - a local competition that celebrates Valentine's Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married.

