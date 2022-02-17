Left Menu

680 migratory birds of nine species spotted in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 680 migratory birds of nine species, including rare and endangered ones, were spotted at Patratu Dam, a popular tourist destination in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The birds were counted in the Asian Water Bird Census, 2022, which concluded on February 12, he said.

The census was part of International Water Bird Census and was conducted by the state Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Society.

Common Foot, Red Headed Pochard, Brown Headed Hill, Bar Headed Goose and Little Cormorant were some of the species spotted at the reservoir, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

