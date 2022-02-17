Russia withdraws several troop convoys from Crimea -report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
About 10 convoys of Russian troops left Crimea on Thursday after completing drills there, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.
It did not say where the convoys relocated. Russia said this week some of its units had completed exercises in areas adjacent to Ukraine and were returning to their bases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crimea
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
US, NATO 'ignored' Russia's key concerns over Ukraine, says President Putin
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
Turkey, Ukraine to sign free trade accord on Thursday - minister