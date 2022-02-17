Left Menu

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin fails to finish again

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 11:43 IST
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin fails to finish again
Mikaela Shiffrin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

American Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the women's combined on Thursday, skiing out in the slalom race to leave her with no individual medal in the Beijing Olympics.

The 26-year-old had failed to finish in both the slalom and giant slalom but was well poised for a gold medal push in the combined which features downhill and then slalom run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022