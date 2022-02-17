Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin fails to finish again
American Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the women's combined on Thursday, skiing out in the slalom race to leave her with no individual medal in the Beijing Olympics.
The 26-year-old had failed to finish in both the slalom and giant slalom but was well poised for a gold medal push in the combined which features downhill and then slalom run.
