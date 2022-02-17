Left Menu

2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:11 IST
2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two children were killed and 40 others injured when a school bus met with an accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened in the Phalsunda area and the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

Further details are awaited.

