Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened - satellite firm
Satellite images show Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, but that other hardware has arrived and that Russia still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbour, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.
The images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
Western countries warned on Wednesday that there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a partial pullback.
