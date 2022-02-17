Left Menu

Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened - satellite firm

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Satellite images show Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, but that other hardware has arrived and that Russia still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbour, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.

The images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Western countries warned on Wednesday that there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a partial pullback.

