Left Menu

Russia starts Caspian navy drills

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:07 IST
Russia starts Caspian navy drills
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Around 20 Russian warships started drills in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, Russia's defence ministry said, part of broader war games involving most of its army and navy.

Russian military activity has drawn global attention amid its standoff with the West over Ukraine's NATO aspiration. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near its neighbour's borders but denies planning an attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022