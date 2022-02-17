Russia starts Caspian navy drills
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Around 20 Russian warships started drills in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, Russia's defence ministry said, part of broader war games involving most of its army and navy.
Russian military activity has drawn global attention amid its standoff with the West over Ukraine's NATO aspiration. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near its neighbour's borders but denies planning an attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Caspian Sea
- NATO
- Ukraine
- army
- navy
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
Army Chief discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Australian counterpart
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
Beijing hopes to raise its geopolitical stake in the Ukraine conflict