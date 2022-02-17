Russia starts Caspian navy drills

Around 20 Russian warships started drills in the Caspian Sea on Thursday, Russia's defence ministry said, part of broader war games involving most of its army and navy.

Russian military activity has drawn global attention amid its standoff with the West over Ukraine's NATO aspiration. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near its neighbour's borders but denies planning an attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)