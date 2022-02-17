Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas; reviews operational preparedness along Sikkim border

The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Kalita visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation along the border.

17-02-2022
The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Kalita visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation along the border. During the three-day visit, the commander was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, General Commanding Officer or the Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations said an official statement released by the Army.

The Army Commander also met Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad and the Chief Justice of Sikkim Biswanath Somadder. Issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of the ongoing civil-military cooperation were discussed in the meeting. Kalita arrived at Sukna, Siliguri on February 14 on a three-day visit to the Trishakti Corps.

While interacting with the troops, he complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to maintaining a round-the-clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions. (ANI)

