Left Menu

Britain made clear to Moscow that NATO's open-door policy won't change, Wallace says

Britain's defence minister said on Thursday that Ukraine was on a pathway towards NATO membership and that London had made it clear to the Kremlin that the alliance's policy of welcoming new members will not change. "We remain an open-door organization," Ben Wallace told reporters at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:24 IST
Britain made clear to Moscow that NATO's open-door policy won't change, Wallace says
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Britain's defense minister said on Thursday that Ukraine was on a pathway towards NATO membership and that London had made it clear to the Kremlin that the alliance's policy of welcoming new members will not change.

"We remain an open-door organization," Ben Wallace told reporters at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. "I've made it very clear to the Kremlin that countries choose NATO. NATO doesn't go around choosing the countries."

Wallace also said NATO was right to respond to what he said were 150,000 Russian troops massed on Russia's borders near Ukraine. "This is a real challenge to the stability of Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022