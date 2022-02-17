Never made any statement on Chandiwal Commission's proceedings: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday appeared before the Chandiwal Commission, which is probing corruption allegations against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, and said he never made any statement pertaining to the commission's proceedings.

The commission had issued summons to NCP leader Malik on Tuesday after dismissed police officer Sachin Waze submitted a pursis along with a news article which purportedly quoted Malik as stating that former Param Bir Singh and Waze were behind the 'Antilia' bomb scare (episode).

The pursis - a written statement/ information given to the court on any matter pending before it - had claimed that Malik's allegations were based on the statements of Anil Deshmukh (made before the commission).

Waze had told the commission that such statements were spoiling his image.

On Thursday, Malik appeared before the commission in person and told the probe panel that he respects its proceedings.

''I have never made any statement based on proceedings of the commission and will never do so in future,'' the minister said.

Malik, through his lawyer Mubin Solkar, also filed a reply before the probe panel, saying at no point the politician make any statement involving the commission and such ''presumptions are highly misleading''. After hearing both sides, the commission discharged the summons issued against Malik.

Param Bir Singh was the commissioner of Mumbai Police when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' here in February last year.

Singh was later shunted out from the post. He had also been booked in multiple cases, including on charges of extortion, and suspended from service.

Waze, currently in judicial custody following arrest in the 'Antilia' case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the probe commission.

The single-member commission, headed by Justice K U Chandiwal (retired) and set up by the government in March 2021, is probing the corruption allegations leveled against NCP leader Deshmukh (71) by Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)