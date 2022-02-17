Left Menu

US Consul Gen visits Andaman, explores collaboration chances

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:56 IST
US Consul Gen visits Andaman, explores collaboration chances
Judith Ravin Image Credit: Twitter(@judithravin)
  • Country:
  • India

The US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin on Thursday concluded her first official visit to the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar islands and said the trip is to learn more and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Ravin said the trip was to learn more about developments in the Andaman islands while exploring opportunities for collaboration with the United States government, academia, or the private sector.

It was to help build a 'more resilient Indo-Pacific' in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and environmental challenges and climate crisis, a press release from the US Consulate General Chennai quoted her as saying.

''It was wonderful to see close up the natural beauty of the Andamans and experience firsthand the Islands' rich biodiversity''.

During her three-day visit, she met Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi, local officials, academics, scientists, and civil society leaders.

She also visited the Port Blair port, the National Institute of Ocean Technology research campus, and the Zoological Survey of India. At the cellular jail, she witnessed a light and sound show on India's freedom movement.

The release said the US Consulate General Chennai is also looking to expand educational opportunities for youth from the Andaman and Nicobar islands through the 'Community College Initiative Program' and the 'Global Undergraduate Exchange Program. Both of these offer fully-funded scholarships to study in the United States.

''Outstanding Indian academics, teachers, policy planners, administrators, and professionals in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also encouraged to apply for the 2023-24 Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam, and other Fulbright Fellowships, which are currently open to Indian citizens with varying application deadlines beginning May 16, 2022.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022