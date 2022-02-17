Ukraine says Russian-backed artillery strike hits kindergarten, no injuries

Ukraine's military on Thursday accused Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine of firing shells at a village in the Luhansk region, hitting a kindergarten.

The military said there no injuries were caused.

Earlier Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

