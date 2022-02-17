Mali troop withdrawal will take up to 6 months, says Macron
17-02-2022
France's military withdrawal from Mali will take four to six months, during which time there will be fewer operations against Islamist militants in the Sahel, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"The heart of this military operation will no longer be in Mali but in Niger," Macron told a press conference in Paris.
Macron added that France's Sabre special forces would remain posted in Burkina Faso, where a military junta is also in power.
