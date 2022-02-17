EU to stay alert as long as Moscow does not pull back troops, von der Leyen says
The European Union will remain vigilant as Moscow has not been pulling back Russian troops from Ukraine's border but adding even more soldiers to the military build-up, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops but we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground. To the contrary, the build-up continues," she told reporters in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit set to discuss the crisis.
