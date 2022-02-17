Left Menu

EU to stay alert as long as Moscow does not pull back troops, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will remain vigilant as Moscow has not been pulling back Russian troops from Ukraine's border but adding even more soldiers to the military build-up, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops but we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground. To the contrary, the build-up continues," she told reporters in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit set to discuss the crisis.

