NCW seeks report from Delhi Police on 'molestation' of anganwadi women by AAP workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:51 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Delhi police commissioner, seeking a report on a matter involving alleged molestation of anganwadi women by AAP workers.

In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has referred to a news report where it has been alleged that anganwadi women protesting outside the Aam Aadmi Party (ÀAP) office in Johripur, New Delhi were molested by the workers of the party.

''It has also been reported that the clothes of some women were torn by the party supporters.

''The commission is dismayed and concerned for the safety and security of the protesting anganwadi women and condemns the manhandling of women by the party workers,'' the NCW said in a press release.

In her letter to Asthana, Sharma has urged the police commissioner to look into the matter and register an FIR against the culprits.

The action taken in the matter must be intimated to the commission within seven days, she said.

