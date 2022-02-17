Lebanon awards France's CMA CGM contract for management of Beirut port - minister

Lebanon has awarded France's CMA CGM a contract for the management, operation, and maintenance of the container terminal in the port of Beirut for 10 years, the public works and transport minister told Reuters on Thursday.

A huge explosion at the port in 2020 killed more than 200 people and damaged entire neighborhoods, deepening Lebanon's worst political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

