Lebanon awards France's CMA CGM contract for management of Beirut port - minister
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:59 IST
Lebanon has awarded France's CMA CGM a contract for the management, operation, and maintenance of the container terminal in the port of Beirut for 10 years, the public works and transport minister told Reuters on Thursday.
A huge explosion at the port in 2020 killed more than 200 people and damaged entire neighborhoods, deepening Lebanon's worst political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
