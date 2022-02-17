Minor girl raped in Jaipur by neighbour
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police here said on Wednesday.
A case was registered against Mohammad Irshad, the accused, on Wednesday at Vishwakarma Police Station and he was arrested, they said. The medical examination of the victim has been done and a report is awaited, they added.
