Man hurt in blast while making country bombs in Kerala

A 28-year-old man was injured in an explosion that took place on the terrace of his house near Vatakara while allegedly attempting to make country bombs, police said here on Thursday.

Police said both of his palms were badly injured in the blast that happened on Wednesday evening and he was admitted to a hospital here.

The man has been identified as Hariprasad alias Mani from Cherandathur near Vatakara. He is allegedly an activist of the Sangh Parivar, they said.

According to police, the blast occurred when he was allegedly trying to make country bombs using explosive materials stuffed in palm-leaf crackers.

Police and forensic experts examined the house following the incident. Substantial amount of blood as well as small pieces of flesh were found in the scene, they said.

The man has been booked under relevant sections of the Explosives Substance Act, police said.

CPI(M)'s Kozhikode district leadership alleged that Hariprasad was an active worker of the Sangh Parivar outfits. The party also accused the saffron organisations of trying to create tension in Vatakara area where there was no issue.

The Sangh Parivar outfits have not reacted to the allegations.

