Left Menu

Rhino poacher absconding from Assam arrested in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:22 IST
Rhino poacher absconding from Assam arrested in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police has arrested an Assam native accused of poaching the one horned rhinoceros, listed as vulnerable in IUCN's Red List of threatened species, and who was absconding from his home state.

A senior police officer said that the accused came to Kerala as he was involved in several poaching cases in Assam and the police there was actively looking for him.

He was declared an absconder by the Assam government and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for his capture as he was involved in the large scale poaching of the one-horned rhino which is primarily found in that state.

Information regarding the accused -- Azmat Ali -- being in Kerala was received by District Police Chief Sujit Das IPS who forwarded the same to DySP Saju K Ibrahim on whose direction a team led by Nilambur Circle Inspector Vishnu P arrested the Assam native.

The accused was arrested on the intervening night of February 16-17 from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor town in Malappuram, police said and added that he would be handed over to the Assam Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022