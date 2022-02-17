Russia won't resume work in joint council with NATO - minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia considers it impossible to resume work in its joint council with NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Russia said last year it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to the Western military alliance after NATO expelled eight Russians saying they were spies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russians
- NATO
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
Belarus to send 200 troops to Syria alongside Russians
Russians beat Switzerland in hockey opener
Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians
Russians hold off Norway and France for Olympic relay gold