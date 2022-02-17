Ukraine accuses Russia of violating truce agreements after shelling accusations

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said Russia was violating ceasefire agreements under the Minsk accords after Kyiv earlier accused Russian-backed separatists of shelling a village.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations that each had fired across the ceasefire line, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned of the possibility of a Russian invasion any day.

"Civilian infrastructure damaged. We call on all partners to swiftly condemn this severe violation of Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation," Kuleba tweeted.

