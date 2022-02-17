Left Menu

Kremlin "deeply concerned" with eastern Ukraine flare-up

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:18 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was deeply concerned with the flare-up in violence in eastern Ukraine and hoped that the West would use its influence on Kyiv to prevent further escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of a planned invasion of Ukraine by Russia but said Moscow was closely watching the situation in Ukraine's rebel-controlled Donbass region.

Peskov told a briefing that while Russia has started pulling back some of its troops that have completed drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine, the process would take some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

