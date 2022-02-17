2 held for shooting at doctor in Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a junior resident doctor of a government hospital here recently, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Dinesh (21) and Nikhil (22), both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said. On February 7, unidentified assailants shot at 26-year-old Hemant near the hospital around 8 pm, police said. The assailants who had already gained entry into the victim's car, threatened the doctor with a pistol after he entered the vehicle. Hemant was then pushed out of his car and the accused shot at him. One of the bullets hit Hemant on his face, the police said. The police had earlier said while fleeing with the vehicle, the accused had rammed the car into the hospital gates that had punctured the tyres. The vehicle had then crashed outside the facility. The accused, however, had managed to flee. On Wednesday, the police got a tip-off about the accused and apprehended both, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said. Dinesh told the police that that he was a 35 percent shareholder of a wine shop back in his village along with a person named Lalit and had suffered losses. He then bought a car and started supplying illicit liquor in Delhi and NCR, police said. In September, he was nabbed by the police here while supplying liquor in his car which was also seized, they said. Dinesh along with Nikhil then hatched a plan to rob a car so that they can place a fake number plate and supply illicit liquor in it, the DCP said. Since they had a number plate of a Verna car, they needed to rob the same vehicle. On the day of the incident, after reaching the RTRM hospital, they zeroed in on a white Verna car, police said. Dinesh threatened the doctor to get out of the car but Hemant refused and tried to drive the vehicle towards the hospital. The accused then pushed Hemant out of the car and fired at him, police said. Nikhil managed to escape from the spot while Dinesh rammed the car in the gate of the hospital. Dinesh also abandoned the vehicle and fled, they said. Dinesh was found involved in two cases in Gurgaon and Delhi, police added.

