Georgia says joining NATO only way to preserve country's integrity - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:28 IST
Juansher Burchuladze Image Credit: Wikipedia
Joining NATO is the only way to preserve Georgia's territorial integrity, the TASS news agency quoted its Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze as saying on Thursday.

Burchuladze spoke after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, at a time when Russia has locked horns with the West over the NATO membership aspirations of another one of its neighbours, Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

