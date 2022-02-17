Belarus may keep some Russian military hardware -Lukashenko
Belarus may keep some of the military hardware brought in by Russia for ongoing joint drills, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Lukashenko said he planned to discuss the matter with Moscow, state news agency Belta reported.
