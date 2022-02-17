Revenue official caught red-handed accepting bribe in Baramulla

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a revenue official while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Baramulla district.Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar of Chuker area, red handed.A spokesperson of the ACB said the complainant had alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 30,000 for giving his permission for felling of a walnut tree which was endangering his life and property.

17-02-2022
Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a revenue official while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Baramulla district.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar of Chuker area, red handed.

A spokesperson of the ACB said the complainant had alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 30,000 for giving his permission for felling of a walnut tree which was endangering his life and property. The complainant said the officer later settled for a bribe of Rs 20,000, after which, he transmitted Rs 10,000 into his bank account. When it received the complaint, the ACB on prima facie evidence filed an FIR against the officer under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the spokesperson said. “Subsequently, a team was constituted to lay a trap. It caught Habibullah Mir red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant,'' he said.

The accused was immediately arrested and his house was also searched which resulted in unearthing of several incriminating documents, he added. PTI MIJ VN VN

