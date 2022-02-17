Russia dismisses Ukraine's appeal to OSCE over drills

Russia sees no grounds for invoking the Vienna document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) regarding its military drills, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine had requested a meeting with Russia and other OSCE members to discuss the build-up and movement of Russian forces along its borders under the Vienna Document. Moscow has said it would skip the meeting.

