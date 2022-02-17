Left Menu

Russia dismisses Ukraine's appeal to OSCE over drills

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:41 IST
Russia sees no grounds for invoking the Vienna document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) regarding its military drills, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine had requested a meeting with Russia and other OSCE members to discuss the build-up and movement of Russian forces along its borders under the Vienna Document. Moscow has said it would skip the meeting.

