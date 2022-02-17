Army jawan hangs self at Delhi guesthouse

A 23-year-old Army jawan hanged himself to death inside a guesthouse in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Thursday. Murari, who was in the Bihar regiment, checked into a guesthouse in Paharganj on Tuesday, they said. The jawan, hailing from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was scheduled to check out of the guesthouse in the evening, but when he did not open the door, the manager informed the police, officials said. The police reached the guesthouse and the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. A suicide note was also recovered from the room which stated that he was feeling very guilty as he had hurt the feeling of a girl as well as his family members by not telling them the truth, the DCP said. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and the body was handed over to his parents, police added.

