Ukrainian president discussed shelling in eastern Ukraine with EU's Michel

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed the shelling of a village in eastern Ukraine with European Council President Charles Michel after Kyiv had urged its allies to condemn the incident. Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations that each had fired across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned of the possibility of a Russian invasion any day.

"Informed about the security situation and today's provocative shelling, in particular in Stanytsia Luhanska," Zelenskiy said.

