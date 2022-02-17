Two murder accused barred from entering Karaikal district

Karaikal, Feb 17 (PTI): A court here has banned two persons accused in a murder case from entering Karaikal district.

The Karaikal Sub-Divisional Magistrate M Adharsh passed orders under Section 144 Cr.PC banning Prabagar and Guru Sintha, natives of Tirunallar in Karaikal district, accused in the murder of Karaikal district PMK leader Devamani a few months ago.

The two have been lodged in the Central Prison in Puducherry.

''In the event of the duo receiving bail orders by courts of law, their entry to the Karaikal district might create law and order issues and communal clashes. In addition, witnesses in the case might be threatened. Considering these aspects, Prabagar and Guru Sintha are barred from entering into the Karaikal district for a period of 60 days from the date of the order,'' the Sub-Divisional Magistrate said in his order.

It may be noted that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Devamani was murdered on the night of October 22, 2021 when he was returning on a motorcycle from Tirunallar towards Karaikal.

