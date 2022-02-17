Left Menu

Two murder accused barred from entering Karaikal district

Karaikal, Feb 17 PTI A court here has banned two persons accused in a murder case from entering Karaikal district.The Karaikal Sub-Divisional Magistrate M Adharsh passed orders under Section 144 Cr.PC banning Prabagar and Guru Sintha, natives of Tirunallar in Karaikal district, accused in the murder of Karaikal district PMK leader Devamani a few months ago.The two have been lodged in the Central Prison in Puducherry.In the event of the duo receiving bail orders by courts of law, their entry to the Karaikal district might create law and order issues and communal clashes.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:00 IST
Two murder accused barred from entering Karaikal district
  • Country:
  • India

Karaikal, Feb 17 (PTI): A court here has banned two persons accused in a murder case from entering Karaikal district.

The Karaikal Sub-Divisional Magistrate M Adharsh passed orders under Section 144 Cr.PC banning Prabagar and Guru Sintha, natives of Tirunallar in Karaikal district, accused in the murder of Karaikal district PMK leader Devamani a few months ago.

The two have been lodged in the Central Prison in Puducherry.

''In the event of the duo receiving bail orders by courts of law, their entry to the Karaikal district might create law and order issues and communal clashes. In addition, witnesses in the case might be threatened. Considering these aspects, Prabagar and Guru Sintha are barred from entering into the Karaikal district for a period of 60 days from the date of the order,'' the Sub-Divisional Magistrate said in his order.

It may be noted that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Devamani was murdered on the night of October 22, 2021 when he was returning on a motorcycle from Tirunallar towards Karaikal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022