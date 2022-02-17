Left Menu

17-02-2022
Jaishankar to visit Germany and France from Feb 18 to 23
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a six-day visit to Germany and France beginning Friday.

Making an announcement on the two-nation visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will participate in the Munich Security Conference in Germany besides other engagements.

From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He will also attend an EU ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific.

