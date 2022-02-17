Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cop, aide held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from pvt bus operator

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A policeman and his assistant were arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a private bus operator in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught traffic in-charge Subedar Vikas Narang (36) and his private assistant Bharat Panika (40) red handed while accepting the bribe amount at an eatery in Pendra, ACB superintendent of police Panakaj Chandra said. Narang had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 for not imposing challan on private buses being operated by the complainant in Pendra region, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo and further probe is underway, he added.

