Russia continues troop pullback after drills - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian troops continued returning to their bases on Thursday after completing drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The ministry also said that troops moved to Belarus for Feb.10-20 joint drills with Minsk will also return to bases afterwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

