Russia continues troop pullback after drills - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian troops continued returning to their bases on Thursday after completing drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.
The ministry also said that troops moved to Belarus for Feb.10-20 joint drills with Minsk will also return to bases afterwards.
