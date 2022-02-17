Left Menu

Kuwait's emir accepts resignations of defence, interior ministers

Kuwait's emir issued a decree on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defence, the information ministry said on Twitter. The two ministers, both members of the Al-Sabah ruling family, had submitted their resignations in protest over recent questioning of ministers in parliament, according to local newspapers.

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:51 IST
Kuwait's emir accepts resignations of defence, interior ministers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's emir issued a decree on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defence, the information ministry said on Twitter.

The two ministers, both members of the Al-Sabah ruling family, had submitted their resignations in protest over recent questioning of ministers in parliament, according to local newspapers. The Emiri decree appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as caretaker defence minister, replacing Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Sabah, and Oil Minister Mohammad Al-Fares as caretaker interior minister, replacing Sheikh Ahmad Mansour al-Sabah.

Opposition MPs have recently filed no-confidence motions against several ministers, including Kuwait's foreign minister, who survived a vote against him on Wednesday. The current government was appointed in December - the third in 2021 - in a bid to resolve a long-running standoff with the elected parliament that has hindered state efforts for fiscal reform.

OPEC member Kuwait bans political parties but has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf states, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions against senior government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022