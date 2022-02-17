Russia is attempting to fabricate pretext to invade Ukraine -UK's Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that the Russian government was attempting to fabricate a pretext to invade Ukraine with alleged reports of abnormal activity by Ukrainian forces.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

"Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion. This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook," Truss said on Twitter, adding that Britain would "continue to call out Russia's disinformation campaign".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)