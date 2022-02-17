Ukraine leader says pro-Russian forces shell kindergarten in 'big provocation'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that pro-Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region had shelled a kindergarten and this was a "big provocation".

"It's important that diplomats and the OSCE remain in, their monitoring activities are an additional deterrent. We need an effective mechanism for recording all ceasefire violations," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

