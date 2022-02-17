Left Menu

Suspicious bag found on road in Delhi's Old Seemapuri, NSG informed

A suspicious bag was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:58 IST
Suspicious bag found on road in Delhi's Old Seemapuri, NSG informed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspicious bag was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday. According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. When Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the siad house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road. The fire department and National Security Guard (NSG) were informed to rush to the spot.

An investigation is underway. Further details awaited. On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in thie case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022