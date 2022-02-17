Suspicious bag found on road in Delhi's Old Seemapuri, NSG informed

A suspicious bag was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday. According to Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. When Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the siad house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road. The fire department and National Security Guard (NSG) were informed to rush to the spot.

An investigation is underway. Further details awaited. On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in thie case. (ANI)

