Russia could invade Ukraine with little or no warning time, NATO says

Russia has everything in place to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time," he told reporters at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"That is what makes the situation so dangerous," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)