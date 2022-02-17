Left Menu

U.S. says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:19 IST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The United States has seen Russia stocking up on blood supplies, inching troops closer to Ukraine's borders and flying in more combat aircraft, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, dismissing Moscow claims of withdrawal.

"I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason," said Austin, a retired Army general. "And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

