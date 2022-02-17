U.S. says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The United States has seen Russia stocking up on blood supplies, inching troops closer to Ukraine's borders and flying in more combat aircraft, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, dismissing Moscow claims of withdrawal.
"I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason," said Austin, a retired Army general. "And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- U.S.
- Moscow
- The United States
- Defense
- Army
- Ukraine
- Lloyd Austin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army Chief discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Australian counterpart
Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers
Pak's army role in governance hampering political, economic control by Imran Khan govt
US: Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers
Gen Naravane speaks to Australian Army Chief