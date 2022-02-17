World News Roundup: EU launches reset with Africa after pandemic disruption; Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU launches reset with Africa after pandemic disruption

The EU will welcome more than 40 African leaders to Brussels on Thursday in an effort to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads, and where many felt let down by Europe's COVID-19 vaccines rollout. The European Union will offer several packages of support at the summit to bolster health, education, and stability in Africa, and will pledge half of a new 300 billion euro investment drive launched to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says

Russia's armed forces are positioned to attack Ukraine "at any moment" and are continuously being reinforced, Lithuania's top military officer said on Thursday, echoing warnings from other Western capitals. Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday its forces were pulling back after exercises near Ukraine, but the United States and NATO accused Moscow of increasing its military presence near the border, not withdrawing its troops.

Analysis-U.S. Congress may squawk over a new Iran deal but is unlikely to block it

Despite threats from nearly three dozen Republican senators to thwart a revived Iran nuclear deal and the misgivings of some top Democrats, there is little chance the U.S. Congress can block a new accord if one comes to fruition. Lawmakers, congressional aides and former officials noted that Congress failed to quash the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the pact is titled, in 2015 when Republicans controlled both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Ukraine fears 'provocation' as shelling reported in east

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier. Moscow denies Western accusations it is planning to invade its neighbor and said this week it was pulling back some of the more than 100,000 troops it has sent to the area. The West disputes that there has been a significant withdrawal and the United States said thousands more troops were still arriving.

Builders find 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery in Gaza

A 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery containing at least 20 ornately decorated graves has been uncovered near the shoreline in the northern Gaza Strip, with the antiquities ministry calling it the most important local discovery of the past decade. Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilizations, from as far back as the ancient Egyptians and the Philistines depicted in the Bible, through the Roman empire and the crusades.

Japan eases strict border controls criticised by business, educators

Japan will ease border controls imposed to counter the pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, softening measures that have been among the strictest imposed by wealthy nations and have been slammed by business and educators.

About 150,000 foreign students have been kept out of Japan, along with workers desperately needed by an aging nation with a shrinking population, prompting warnings of labour shortages and damage to its international reputation.

Ottawa protesters vow to stay as Canada warns of extremists

Protesters continued their three-week-old blockade of the core of Canada's capital on Thursday after officials warned of extremist elements present among them who want to overthrow the government. On Wednesday, police in Ottawa handed out flyers warning truck drivers and others paralyzing the downtown core that they should leave or face arrest, but there was little sign of imminent action to move the nearly 400 vehicles out.

Kremlin says troop pullback takes time, in rebuff of U.S. scepticism

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected what it called "unfounded accusations" by the United States and NATO that it was not withdrawing its forces from near Russia's border with Ukraine, saying it takes time to wind down military exercises. Moscow announced on Tuesday a partial force pullback, easing Western fears of a looming invasion of Ukraine, but the United States and NATO said on Wednesday the Russian military presence there was actually growing, not diminishing.

Bill Gates visits Pakistan to discuss polio eradication with PM Khan

Microsoft Corp co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates visited Pakistan on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss polio eradication in one of the last two countries of the world where the virus is endemic. "This is the final, and hardest, phase of the eradication effort, but by keeping up the momentum and staying vigilant, Pakistan has an opportunity to make history by ending polio for good," Gates said in a statement. "Pakistan's commitment to ending polio is inspiring."

Australia intends to list Hamas as terrorist organisation

The Australian government intends to list the entirety of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as a terrorist organization under the country's criminal code, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Thursday. A listing by Australia of the whole group, rather than just its military wing as at present, would bring Canberra's stance in line with the United States, the European Union and Britain.

