U.S. Secretary of State to unexpectedly speak at U.N. Ukraine meeting
Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken changed his travel plans at the last minute on Thursday to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders.
"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
