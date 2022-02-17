U.S. Secretary of State to unexpectedly speak at U.N. Ukraine meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken changed his travel plans at the last minute on Thursday to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders.

"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

