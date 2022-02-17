Lithuania's Nauseda says sanctions are on the table in Ukrainian crisis
- Country:
- Belgium
Sanctions aimed at Russia in case Moscow invades Ukraine are on the table, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told journalists on Thursday, after an informal meeting dedicated to Ukraine between European Union leaders in Brussels.
"We have to calculate all the possible consequences of these sanctions", Nauseda said.
Earlier in the day, Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- Nauseda
- Gitanas Nauseda
- Ukraine
- Lithuanian
- European Union
- Brussels
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
European Union to toughen emissions test for hybrid cars -sources
Brussels police find tarantulas, scorpions during drug raid
European Union to toughen emissions test for hybrid cars -sources
Brussels bans 'freedom convoy' protesting COVID curbs from entry
China suspends Lithuanian beef imports as Taiwan row grows