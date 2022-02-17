Left Menu

Lithuania's Nauseda says sanctions are on the table in Ukrainian crisis

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Sanctions aimed at Russia in case Moscow invades Ukraine are on the table, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told journalists on Thursday, after an informal meeting dedicated to Ukraine between European Union leaders in Brussels.

"We have to calculate all the possible consequences of these sanctions", Nauseda said.

Earlier in the day, Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier.

