EU ready to present sanctions package as soon as needed, EU's Borrell says

The European Union is ready to present a tough package of sanctions as soon as needed, as Russian troops inch closer to Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have already prepared a full package of sanctions (...) We have a very tough package prepared and I am ready to present this package as soon as needed," Borrell told reporters upon arriving to a summit with EU and African leaders.

