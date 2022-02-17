EU ready to present sanctions package as soon as needed, EU's Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:51 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is ready to present a tough package of sanctions as soon as needed, as Russian troops inch closer to Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We have already prepared a full package of sanctions (...) We have a very tough package prepared and I am ready to present this package as soon as needed," Borrell told reporters upon arriving to a summit with EU and African leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
Health News Roundup: South African scientists will study link between COVID variants and untreated HIV; Drug distributors, J&J to pay $590 million to settle U.S. tribes' opioid claims and more
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
Beijing hopes to raise its geopolitical stake in the Ukraine conflict