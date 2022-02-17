Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'endless' probe
Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of improperly targeting them with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation amid Musk's criticism of the government.
In a letter filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla also accused the SEC of failing to distribute funds from settlements reached in 2018 over Musk's tweet that he had secured funding to take his electric vehicle company private.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla
Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet - Fiji official
Elon Musk helping restore internet to Tonga, officials say
Musk donated over $5.7 bln in Tesla shares to charity in Nov
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more